KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — At approximately 2.51pm today, a Beechcraft Premier 1 jet crashed at Elmina, in Shah Alam. According to the police, 10 people had lost their lives including 8 on board the aircraft and two on the ground. The tragic moment was captured on dashcam and here’s the clip which started seconds before the point of impact.

Second before disaster. Panjang umur owner dashcam ni. *flight terhempas Elmina. Gegaran sampai rumah aku kat Bukit Subang. pic.twitter.com/ghMjEZYLdJ — Ipan . (@nikirfan1997) August 17, 2023

The dashcam owner had captured the moment from his front and rear dashcam. As shown in the footage, the Beechcraft crashed sharply into the ground, creating a fireball in the opposite lane. Fortunately, it appears that the dashcam owner was able to drive through the crash site unscathed.

The small business jet with the registration number N28JV was operated by Jet Valet and has the capacity to carry 6 passengers. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), the aircraft made contact with Subang Air Traffic Control Tower at 2:47pm and landing clearance was given at 2:48pm. A few minutes later at 2.51pm, Subang ATC noticed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made. — SoyaCincau