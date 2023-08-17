SHAH ALAM, Aug 17 — “I heard a loud explosion and as soon as I reached the site, I saw a person in flames, on the ground,” said an eyewitness of the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) plane crash, in Elmina, near here today.

Nur Alia Nordin, 28 said she was in her house in Kampung Kubu Gajah when she got a shock hearing the deafening explosion and ran out to see what the cause was.

“I saw thick black smoke from the area, about three kilometres from my house and quickly went there.

“As soon I got there, I saw a motorcycle and a plane on fire,” she told Bernama at the location.

At 4.21 pm Bernama saw search and rescue teams and authorities at the site, where no media is allowed access.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed 10 locals have died in the crash. — Bernama