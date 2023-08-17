SHAH ALAM, Aug 17 — Search-and-rescue efforts have commenced over the crash of a private aircraft in Bandar Elmina here this afternoon, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said.

Adding that an investigation has also been launched, he confirmed that 10 people have died in the incident, including the driver of a car and a motorcyclist who were hit when the plane crashed onto the highway here.

“It’s a Beechcraft light aircraft with two crew and six passengers on board.

“When landing, it crashed into a motorcycle and a car,” he said at scene of the crash.

MORE TO COME