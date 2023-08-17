KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The exit and entrance to Elmina Interchange on both bounds from Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) Highway have been temporarily closed after an aircraft crashed near the location today.

Prolintas Group of Companies, in a statement, said the road would remain closed until the crash site had been cleared and investigation was completed.

“According to early reports, the incident also involved a motorcycle. Firemen, police, ambulance and GCE’s Peronda are currently at the crash site to clear the debris and control the traffic,” the statement said.

Highway users are advised to use alternative routes.

For inquiries, users may contact Prolintas hotline at 1800 22 8888.

According to media reports, 10 men were killed after the Beechcraft 390 Premier light aircraft crashed in Elmina near Shah Alam, Selangor. — Bernama