PUTRAJAYA, July 27 — Datuk Harrison Hassan has been stripped of his Umno membership after Perikatan Nasional (PN) announced him as a candidate in the upcoming state elections, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The deputy prime minister, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said Harrison was automatically dropped as a member according to provisions under the Umno constitution and disciplinary board regulations.

“I’ve been hearing about this for a month, and I’m not surprised (with Harrison contesting in polls). We only need members who are loyal and who adhere to party regulations,” he told a media conference after chairing the National Social Council meeting here today.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night announced Harrison, who is Umno Sungai Buloh division deputy chief as PN’s candidate for the Jeram seat in Selangor.

On reports that Umno was demanding the posts of Selangor and Penang deputy chief ministers if the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-BN alliance wins both states in the August 12 polls, Ahmad Zahid said the matter had never been discussed.

“What is important is that we at least retain the three states under the rule of the unity government parties.

“As for the other three, we must work harder and with full political wisdom to gain the support of the voters there,” he said.

The Election Commission had set the state polls for Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Terengganu and Kelantan to be held simultaneously with the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election on August 12, with nominations on July 29 and early voting on August 8. — Bernama