ALOR SETAR, July 23 — Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has been described as an active minister who worked tirelessly to ensure there was no sharp rise in the prices of goods in the country.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said Salahuddin was also an individual synonymous with the concept of Rahmah which provided benefits to the people, especially in dealing with issues concerning the cost of living.

“Allahyarham was a persistent person and when he was Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister he was very active, especially in ensuring the price of goods did not escalate. He worked so hard, including meeting companies and employers.

“Everyone is aware of this, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who said he was one of the ministers who was persistent in carrying out his duties,” he told reporters when met at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here tonight.

Mohamad, who is also Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president, said his friendship with the deceased began in his 20s during their PAS Youth days, and admitted that his sudden demise will greatly affect him.

“His remains will be flown to his mother’s residence in Tanjung Piai, Pontian in Johor on a special flight which is expected to depart at 1am,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor also conveyed his condolences to Salahuddin’s family members as well as all Amanah members, and went on to describe Salahuddin as a gentleman.

Muhammad Sanusi said he will also feel the loss as he had known Salahuddin since 1997, adding that Salahuddin had even stayed at his house several times.

“On behalf of the State Government, sympathies goes out to the family. He happened to fall ill in Kedah while performing his duties.

“I thank him for his ministerial efforts in dealing with the issue of rising prices as well for all his hard work, and for that, we appreciate everything,” he said.

Amanah vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar said Salahuddin had successfully raised the Rahmah agenda under his ministry as a new engine that benefitted all parties and economic sectors.

“I was very close to Allahyarham, from when we were in our former party (PAS) until now. This is a huge loss, the people will also feel it.

“I would like to say this: Din, Malaysians will miss you, thank you Din for the Rahmah agenda that has lessened the burden of the people. Thank you, Din,” he said. — Bernama