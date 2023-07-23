SEREMBAN, July 23 — Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub’s remains are being flown back to his hometown in Johor tonight.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the flight departed from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 11pm.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news (of Salahuddin’s demise). His aide had requested for a special flight to bring his remains back to his hometown to be laid to rest,” Loke said at the Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates introduction event here tonight.

Loke also described Salahuddin as a beloved leader who held strong principles in his political struggle with PH.

He also praised the late minister for carrying out his ministerial duties excellently through various initiatives to help ease the burden of the people.

“I believe he wanted us to continue his work and legacy. He was a true member of PH who has been supporting our cause all this time,” he said.

Salahuddin breathed his last at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar, Kedah, at 9.23pm today.

He was 61.

Yesterday, his Press Secretary Syakirin Husnal reportedly said that the minister was rushed to HSB at about 10.15pm on Friday after experiencing nausea and vomiting before he was confirmed to have suffered a brain haemorrhage and underwent surgery. — Bernama