KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi described the country as having lost a great leader with the passing of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub tonight.

Through a post on his Facebook, Ahmad Zahid described Salahuddin as a colleague in the unity government whom he respected a lot, humble and committed to carrying out his responsibilities.

“Until the end of his life, he was concerned and continued to fight for the well-being of the people. The country lost a great leader.

“Let’s together pray that Allah SWT will have mercy on him and give patience to his family over this loss,” said Ahmad Zahid.

Salahuddin died at 9.23pm today at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, Kedah.

The news of the death of the Pulai Member of Parliament, who was also Simpang Jeram Assemblyman was confirmed by his daughter Fatihah through her Facebook tonight.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, on his Facebook, also conveyed his condolences to Salahuddin’s family.

“May his soul be blessed and placed among the believers and righteous... amin,” he said. — Bernama