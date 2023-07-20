KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The installation of more charging stations is an aspect that needs to be looked into in the effort to expand the country’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said Tesla Superchargers will contribute to the achievement of the government’s target of having 10,000 EV charging stations by 2025.

“Tesla is required to install at least 50 superchargers by 2026, of which 30 per cent must be open to other EV brands.

“This means that all EV owners will benefit. This is a good move to promote the overall usage of EVs,” the minister said in a video shared on Twitter today.

He said that eight of Tesla’s fast and efficient superchargers have been installed in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

“Besides Pavilion, there are nine other locations in Malaysia which will have superchargers. In the Klang Valley, there are three other locations — Bukit Jalil, Petaling Jaya and Dengkil — while outside the Klang Valley, the locations are Iskandar Puteri (Johor), Perai (Penang), Ipoh (Perak), and Seremban (Negeri Sembilan).

“With these 10 locations, it is expected that 95 per cent of Tesla’s target of 50 superchargers will be met, as each location will see the installation of four to 12 charging stations,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul also said Tesla has given its commitment to increase the number of superchargers across Malaysia to a level above the target set by the government.

“This is a good start, and it is hoped that other producers will also participate in increasing the number of chargers and superchargers nationwide.

“Interestingly, Tesla uses many local components in the manufacture of its vehicles. Through this investment, local suppliers in Malaysia will continue to grow and hopefully, more job opportunities will be created for Malaysians,” he added. — Bernama