KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Tesla’s much-anticipated debut in Malaysia finally took place with the launch of its Model Y at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

The all-new electric compact car is designed and built as Tesla’s first mass-market sports utility electric vehicle.

The model comes in three ranges of rear-wheel drive, long-range and performance with starting prices of RM199,000, RM246,000 and RM288,000 respectively.

The specs show that Model Y has a performance upgrade with increased top speed from 217kmh to 250kmh.

The model also has a lower suspension to add to its sportiness.

Here’s a low-down of what you can expect from the model:

Tesla Model Y comes with a large 15-inch touchscreen on the dashboard.

Highly tech-dependent

Tesla aims to champion technology and introduce futuristic features to the driving experience.

Therefore, a visually-prominent feature of the interior is its expansive 15-inch touchscreen.

The car’s interior follows a simplistic concept with very few buttons to distract the driver or passengers.

Once you are seated in the car, your attention is immediately drawn to the dashboard screen which plays an important role.

Your surroundings will be visualised in real-time while you drive.

You will also get to see the speed limit signs, upcoming traffic control signals, pedestrians, cyclists and hazards in a 360-degree surround view.

The screen also offers infotainment features similar to most modern vehicles.

The Y Model is available in five colours with starting price of RM199,000.

Basic autopilot and other features

The model is equipped with a basic autopilot feature that enables the vehicle to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane.

It also comes with wireless software updates to bring you new features, higher performance and better safety over time.

Tesla Model Y offers ample storage space in its front and back trunks.

Ample storage space

Model Y has an advantage for travellers and families with its storage capacity.

The car comes with 2,100 litres of cargo space accessible via front and back trunks.

The centre console also has space to charge two phones at once on a non-slip, contoured surface.

Charging may still be a challenge for now

While Tesla is a fully electric car, the availability of charging facilities is vital for car owners to ensure their usage is uninterrupted.

Tesla regional director Isabel Fan reiterated the company’s commitment to establishing charging infrastructure across the country.

She said at the moment there are plans to build 12 charging stations across the North-South Expressway.

Tesla has set up Malaysia's first indoor charging station at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

The company has also set up the country’s first indoor charging station at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

The pre-sale for the model has already started with cars expected to arrive in early 2024.

The model is available in five different colours namely; pearl white multi-coat, solid black, midnight silver metallic, deep blue metallic and red multi-coat.

The interior comes in either all-black or black and white.