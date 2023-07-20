KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Tesla today unveiled its all-new electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Model Y in Malaysia.

At the launch event in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, the electric car brand unwrapped the first Tesla model in the country.

Tesla regional director Isabel Fan expressed her excitement to unveil the new model and said the car represents a critical step in Tesla’s mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.

“We want to make this technology available to as many people as possible.

“Tesla is not only a car manufacturer but also an energy solution.”

Fan said to date, Tesla has delivered four million vehicles to their customers across the world, out of which 1.3 million units were delivered last year alone.

“We now have a production capacity of two million vehicles annually at our four manufacturing facilities across the world.”

Fan said she is grateful for the support and willingness from the Malaysian government in facilitating Tesla’s debut in the country.

“As the Prime Minister [Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim] announced, we will be having our headquarters at Cyberjaya.

“We are keen to hire local talents to be a part of our team in Malaysia and facilitate knowledge transfer.”

She said the company is committed to help drive a zero emission and greener future for Malaysia.

As part of its commitment to Malaysia, Fan said the company will have a comprehensive development plan for experience centre, service and support as well as charging infrastructure here.

According to her, there are 12 supercharger stations in the pipeline along the North-South Expressway.

She also unveiled the country’s first indoor charging station at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur with eight superchargers.

Starting at RM199,000, customers will begin receiving Model Y in early 2024.

Tesla today unveiled its all-new electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Model Y in Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Fan, however, declined to disclose the number of pre-orders for the Malaysian market.

In line with Malaysia’s goal to promote low-carbon mobility and support the electric vehicle industry, Tesla customers will enjoy full import and excise duties exemption for newly registered zero-emission vehicles.

Additionally, customers can benefit from 100 per cent road tax exemption and individual income tax relief of up to RM2,500 on expenses related to EV charging facilities for assessment year of 2023.

The launch event was also attended by Investment, Trade and Industry deputy minister Liew Chin Tong.