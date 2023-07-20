KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — If you can’t check out the Tesla Model Y during the official Malaysian launch tomorrow, fret not! Tesla Malaysia is giving the public ample opportunity to get up close with their fully electric SUV at two events scheduled for this week in both Kuala Lumpur as well as Shah Alam.

Tesla Model Y at Pavilion KL

After the grand launch of Tesla, the Model Y will continue to be on display at Centre Court, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from 21st to 30th July 2023, from 10am to 10pm. According to Tesla, visitors can experience the advanced technology and convenience features of the Model Y. In case you missed it, Pavilion KL is also home to the first Tesla Supercharger location which has a total of eight fast charging stations.

Tesla Model Y at EVx Expo

If you don’t want to travel all the way to downtown KL, the Tesla Model Y is also making an appearance at the EVx Expo at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam. The event is happening this weekend from 22nd to 23rd July 2023 from 9am to 7pm.

Besides checking out the Tesla EV, there are other EVs on display including the Smart #1 and the Hyundai Ioniq 6.

The Tesla Model Y starts from RM199,000 in Malaysia and it is currently available for online booking with a non-refundable RM1,000 fee. Tesla is required to install 50 DC fast chargers within three years and they have already revealed 10 of its upcoming Supercharger locations. If you want to witness the launch as it happens, you can watch the live stream today (20th July) at 11am. — SoyaCincau