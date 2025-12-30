KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The flood situation in Melaka, Pahang and Johor has not changed much with the number of victims still at the state’s temporary evacuation centres (PPS) increasing slightly to 292 victims this morning, compared to 256 victims last night.

In Melaka, the Melaka State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN) in a statement announced that the number of victims had increased slightly to 36 people from eight families compared to 34 people last night, who were placed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Penghulu PPS.

According to InfoBencana from the Social Welfare Department (JKM), a similar situation was reported in Pahang, when the number of flood victims in Rompin increased slightly to 84 victims from 23 families, compared to 49 victims from 13 families last night with the victims placed at the Kampung Setajam PPS.

In Johor, a different situation was recorded with the number of victims evacuated slightly decreasing to 172 people from 58 families in seven PPS in Segamat, compared to 173 people recorded yesterday.

State JPBN chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman in a statement announced that two rivers in Segamat have also exceeded the danger level, namely Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap with a reading of 8.89 metres (m) and Jeti Sungai Tekam (4.13m), with an upward trend.

Meanwhile, one road is still completely closed to all types of vehicles, namely Felda Tenggaroh 3, Mersing following a slope collapse. — Bernama