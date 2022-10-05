KUALA LUMPUR, OCT 5 — PAS will attempt to broker peace between Umno and Bersatu, said Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

The PAS deputy president said it was only a matter of resolving a few small issues.

“(In Islam) if we see two groups in disagreement, you help them reconcile.

“If you look at it, it is more sensitive between PAS and Umno — 60 years — compared to Bersatu, some from Bersatu were Umno leaders.

“For us, it’s a few small issues and we will try to fix it. If we can’t fix it, we have another plan,” Tuan Ibrahim told reporters during a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

On September 2, PAS’ Dewan Ulama approved a motion to unite the ummah through cooperation with Umno and Bersatu and to reject any form of electoral pact with Pakatan Harapan in GE15.

PAS is part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition formed in early 2020 with Bersatu — a splinter of Umno following the sacking of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in 2015 — and three other multiracial parties.

At the same time, PAS is in a political alliance with Umno called Muafakat Nasional (MN), formed in 2019 after both parties were defeated in the 14th general election.

When asked about the three conditions set by Umno for PAS with regards to any further negotiations on the 15th general election, Tuan Ibrahim dismissed reports suggesting as such.

“In his (Ahmad Zahid) official statement, the three conditions were not mentioned.

“If it is true that there are three conditions, it would have been reflected in his official statement,” he said.

On Sunday, Bernama reported Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as saying he had set out three conditions to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang when they met recently.

While Ahmad Zahid did not mention the three conditions, he reportedly said PAS was aware of the conditions, and only when they fulfil those terms, can negotiations go ahead.

Ahmad Zahid added that the cooperation between Umno and PAS in the GE15 will remain “status quo” if there is no official decision by PAS on the matter.