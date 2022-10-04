Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks at a press conference after the party’s meeting at Dewan Tun Hussein Onn, World Trade Centre, October 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that his party’s alliance with PAS can continue for the next general election (GE15) on the condition that the latter cuts its political ties with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Speaking after the party’s meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and other top leaders, Ahmad Zahid said that PAS can even use its own logo when campaigning.

Apart from meeting the prime minister, Umno held talks with the party’s division leaders on preparations going into GE15 at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here today.

