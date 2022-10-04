Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks at a press conference after the party’s meeting at the Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur October 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Umno candidates representing Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 15th General Election (GE15) must meet the criteria of “Wali”, namely winnable, acceptable and likeable, said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said every Umno state liaison committee chairman is required to submit the list of candidates to the party’s Top Five, and the negotiation process for the selection of Umno candidates would begin next Monday.

“Whoever meets these criteria (Wali) will be Umno candidates representing BN. There are no clusters,” he told a press conference after a meeting with over 700 delegates from 191 Umno divisions at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here today.

Ahmad Zahid said this was one of the messages he delivered at the hour-long meeting, which was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also Umno vice-president, in addition to the party’s preparedness for GE15.

Commenting on criticism over Umno’s stance to hold GE15 this year, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, said the party remains steadfast that the polls should be held before the flood season.

“We appreciate their criticisms, but as they are not part of BN, they need to respect Umno’s stance. GE15 must be held this year,” he said.

The Umno Supreme Council meeting on Sept 30 has agreed that GE15 should be held this year. As such, the Prime Minister will present the proposed date of the dissolution of Parliament to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in line with Article 40 (1) of the Federal Constitution. — Bernama