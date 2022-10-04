KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi are holding a meeting with party members from 191 Umno divisions at the World Trade Centre here.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the meeting involved over 700 delegates including divisional chiefs, as well Youth, Wanita and Puteri chiefs.

When asked whether the matters to be discussed include the impending 15th General Election, Ahmad said: “Only good things.”

He said a press conference is scheduled to take place after the meeting. — Bernama