JOHOR BARU, Oct 3 — The total number of flash flood victims in Johor dropped to 113 people as of 8pm today compared to 295 people earlier in the afternoon.

The District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) said in a statement that the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Batu in Kulai district was closed at 8pm today.

It said that two PPS in the Kluang district were still open, with Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Kampung Renggam housing 33 victims from Kampung Tengah Renggam and SK Sungai Linau having 42 evacuees from Kamping Sungai Linau.

The JPBD added that in Pontian, the PPS at SK Melayu Raya was still open with 38 evacuees from Kampung Sri Gambut, Kampung Paya Embun, Kampung Melayu Raya and Kampung Sri Menanti.

The flash floods occurred following more than two hours of downpour since 10am yesterday. — Bernama