File picture of children walking in the rain while holding an umbrella during flash floods. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

JOHOR BARU, Sept 26 — The number of flash flood victims in two districts of Johor increased to 222 as of 4pm today, compared to 194 people recorded this morning.

In a statement, the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) said a total of 97 victims from 21 families are still at a relief centre (PPS) that opened in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Suloh in Batu Pahat.

JPBD, however, said a PPS in Pontian was closed after the victims housed at Sekolah Agama Kayu Ara Pasong returned to their homes since flood waters had receded.

“So far, four PPS are still operating. The two in Batu Pahat are Sekolah Agama Seri Bengkal and SK Bintang Peserai, while in Pontian, Pusat Kokurikulum Johor, Sungai Tempayan is operating,” it said.

According to the JPBD, seven areas in Johor were reported to be affected by flash floods following heavy rain from 6.30am yesterday.

The areas are Kampung Seri Bengkal; Kampung Bintang Peserai; Kampung Dalam; Kampung Sungai Suloh; Kampung Sungai Suloh Besar, Kampung Patah Pedang di Batu Pahat; and Kampung Sungai Mulih, Pekan Nenas di Pontian.’ — Bernama