Tan Sri Noh Omar said the Graduates Entrepreneurship Programme (PUSH) was aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship among graduates and it was one of the seven new initiatives under the ministry for Budget 2023. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives has asked for the proposed allocation of RM200 million for the Graduates Entrepreneurship Programme (PUSH) be approved by the Finance Ministry in the Budget 2023.

Its minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said PUSH was aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship among graduates and it was one of the seven new initiatives under the ministry for Budget 2023.

Previously, an allocation of RM200 million for the Informal and Micro Financing Scheme (SPIM) was opened to micro entrepreneurs who were without a business licence and since Jan 1, the loans had all been applied for within three months.

“I hope for approval for PUSH and we are asking for RM200 million, which is the same amount for SPIM,” he said at a news conference after the launching of Penjana [email protected] Bank 3.0, here, today.

The SME Bank has continued the corporate social responsibility programme towards recovery and boosting of the business of B40 entrepreneurs.

The bank has allocated RM1.7 million to continue with the Penjana [email protected] Bank 3.0 programme involving 249 entrepreneurs from the B40 group. — Bernama