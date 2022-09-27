Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat (centre) greets attendees while officiating the Negri Sembilan Cuepacs Tri-Annual Representative Conference for 2022-2025 in Seremban September 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 27 — The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has requested the government to announce a bonus of at least one month’s salary for civil servants when tabling Budget 2023 on October 7.

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat said the awarding of the bonus should take into account the excellent service provided by civil servants to the government, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic which also saw the government change a few times.

“The government is our employer, even though it has announced Special Financial Assistance (BKK), please introduce bonuses, we have had no bonuses for 11 years, only BKK.

“This is because civil servants have continued to provide services to the people, no departments were closed (during Covid-19), none of the staff neglected their duties, instead, we continued to provide services to the people,” he told reporters after officiating the Negri Sembilan Cuepacs Tri-Annual Representative Conference for 2022-2025 here, today.

He also reiterated Cuepacs’ calls for the government to announce a minimum wage of RM1,800 for the civil service in Budget 2023, following the current increase in the cost of living in addition to soaring house prices, making it difficult for civil servants to own a home.

“With the current salary of RM1,200 for the first appointment, added with allowances, it does not even reach RM2,000, and is a long way from being able to provide a comfortable life, let alone buy a house, because the prices are increasing,” he said.

Adnan also asked the Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA) to allow borrowers a moratorium for two years or a period until the house is completed before the salary deductions to repay the loans begin. — Bernama