KUCHING, Sept 27 — News claiming a SJK Chung Hua Batu 10 pupil was almost kidnapped, which went viral on social media yesterday, was actually fake.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said school headmaster Hiew Siaw Chew filed a police report yesterday afternoon against a broadcasting company and Facebook page, which shared the fake news.

“At 4.30pm, the headmaster was told by his school teacher that there was a statement on the Facebook page stating that a Primary 1 pupil of the school was almost abducted near the bus stop in front of the school at around 1pm.

“He (headmaster) denied the abduction incident and never issued a statement like the one that was uploaded on the relevant Facebook page,” Abang Zainal said in a WhatsApp message today.

He explained the headmaster filed the report to deny his involvement in issuing the statement and to stop the baseless report from spreading further.

“The report was made for personal safety and for the reference of the Padawan District Education Office.

“The statement uploaded also states that the headmaster at the school had issued a statement confirming the matter involved,” said Abang Zainal.

He said the complainant also denied ever giving any information regarding such cases to anyone, especially the media.

“Checks made found that the statement was made based on unsubstantiated facts, only heard verbally from a few individuals and believed to have been exaggerated.

“As a result of that statement, it caused concern and annoyance among the public,” he said.

Abang Zainal added the police will seek help from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as well as get a statement from the broadcasting company and Facebook page.

The case is being investigated under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Borneo Post Online