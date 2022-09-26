A general view of floodwaters in Kampung Sri Gambut, Pontian following heavy rains May 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The number of flash flood victims in two districts in this state had risen to 194 as of 8am today, compared to 193 people recorded last night.

In a statement, District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) said a total of 59 families were still housed at four relief centres (PPS) in Batu Pahat and Pontian.

“The two PPS in Batu Pahat are Sekolah Agama Seri Bengkal and Sekolah Kebangsaan Bintang Peserai, while in Pontian, Pusat Kokurikulum Johor, Sungai Tempayan and Sekolah Agama Kayu Ara Pasong,” it said.

JPBD said nine areas in the two districts were reported to be affected by flash floods following heavy rain from 6.30am yesterday.

The areas are Kampung Seri Bengkal and Kampung Bintang Peserai in Batu Pahat, and Kampung Sungai Mulih, Pekan Nenas; Kampung Parit Sapran; Kampung Parit Haji Omar; Jln Mohsin, Kayu Ara Pasong; Kampung Parit Haji Siraj; Parit Lapis, Kayu Ara Pasong and Kampung Parit Abdul Rahman in Pontian. — Bernama