Farrah Naz Karim will be the group editor of New Straits Times from Thursday, New Straits Times Press Bhd (NSTP) announced today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — New Straits Times Press Bhd (NSTP) announced today that Farrah Naz Karim will be the group editor of New Straits Times from Thursday, after speculative reports emerged that it was under pressure to replace the incumbent.

Group managing editor Mustapha Kamil Mohd Janor described the appointment was consistent with NSTP’s strategy to enhance its content offering and keep up with rapid advances and increasing competition in the media industry.

“As a responsible English daily, NST has in recent years strived to operate independently of any outsider influencers including political influence,” he said in a statement.

“As a member of a public-listed company, the group is governed by strict corporate governance and transparency, and an able board of directors,”

Earlier today, The Vibes news portal reported that Farrah would be appointed to the role currently held by Ahmad Lokman Mansor.

The NSTP statement did not mention Ahmad Lokman.

The news portal’s report alleged that the change was due to alleged interference from senior Umno members Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

It also alleged that Ahmad Lokman had been offered a reassignment to his previous posting in the NST business desk or to depart the company entirely.