Azam Aris, former editor-in-chief of The Edge, is pictured at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate's Court September 13, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PETALING JAYA, Sept 13 — Azam Aris, former editor-in-chief of The Edge, has been charged twice with criminal defamation under Section 500 of the Penal Code, related to two articles that were published during his tenure.

Azam, 61, who retired from the position in November last year, pleaded not guilty to both charges when they were read before him at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

The articles were published on The Edge's weekly issues dated, September 21 to September 27, 2020, and April 12 to April 18, 2021 and are understood to be about alleged penny stock manipulations.

MORE TO COME