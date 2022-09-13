Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (second left) handing over the tents at Istana Polo in Pasir Pelangi, Johor Baru September 13, 2022. — Picture courtesy of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’a official Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Sept 13 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar today presented 103,000 units of cubic tents worth RM19 million to aid in national disaster relief efforts nationwide.

The donation through the Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation (YSIJ) is to provide temporary shelters to disaster victims, such as during the annual floods.

Each state will receive about 5,000 cubic tents from YSIJ.

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim represented Sultan Ibrahim at a handover ceremony held at Istana Polo in Pasir Pelangi here.

Other dignitaries present were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, State Secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani and YSIJ trustee Datuk Avinderjit Singh.

They were joined by the state government representatives from Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Melaka, Selangor and Penang.

Also present was National Disaster Management Agency deputy director-general (post disaster management division) Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus.

Avinderjit said Sultan Ibrahim is very concerned about the welfare of the people during disasters.

"The cubic tents can be used for the temporary settlement of flood victims in the relief centres," he said.