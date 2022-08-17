Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (left) with a patient during his surprise visit to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in Johor Baru, August 17, 2022. — Picture from Facebook/Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BARU, Aug 17 — The Johor government will allocate a total of RM680,000 for the improvement of facilities and immediate repairs of the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI).

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the allocation by the state government was based on his surprise visit to the hospital where he took note of issues that needed immediate attention.

“Syukur Alhamdullilah (Thank God), today I had the opportunity to make a surprise visit to HSI.

“There are matters that need the government’s immediate attention and I have discussed it with Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin,” he said in a post on his official Facebook today.

Onn Hafiz explained that in order to facilitate both patients and visitors to HAI, the state government has approved an allocation of RM500,000 to build additional parking spaces within the hospital’s compound.

“In addition to that, the state government has approved the allocation of RM95,000 to replace the polycarbonate roofing located in front of the hospital’s lobby which was damaged due to a storm on August 14.

“Both patients and visitors will also have better accessibility to comfortable facilities such as the addition of linked-seating at a cost of RM75,000,” said Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap assemblyman.

Onn Hafiz said Khairy, through the Health Ministry, will consider increasing the number of nurses at HSI to ease the hospital’s workload.

He explained that the additional nurses are a temporary measure while awaiting for the number of patients to subside when the new hospital in Pasir Gudang is operational in late 2024.

“Thank you also to (Johor Health and Unity Committee chairman) Ling Tian Soon, the Health Ministry and everyone involved in helping the people,” he said.

Last Friday, it was reported that the federal government is expected to approve the construction of the Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) 2 in Kempas here under the coming Budget 2023.

In addition to HSA 2, the Pasir Gudang Hospital is being built and has reached 40 per cent completion rate. It is expected to be completed by November 2024.

Khairy said the construction of two new hospitals in Pasir Gudang and Kempas is expected to help overcome patient congestion at the current Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) and HSI.