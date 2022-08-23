Sultan Ibrahim decreed the change of the state’s weekend rest days to Friday and Saturday from Saturday and Sunday in 2013. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Aug 23 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar today said he will not be rushed into deciding whether or not the state should revert to observing Saturday and Sunday as the official weekend.

The state government had made the proposal to change its current Friday and Saturday rest days to be in line with most of the other states in the country following public feedback.

“I will consider all the positive and negative aspects of the state government’s proposal, whilst also taking into account and perusing all viewpoints on the matter.

“I will make an announcement when I am completely sure and confident that it will be the best decision for the good of Johor,” Sultan Ibrahim said on his official Facebook page.

The 63-year-old state monarch also told the state government to focus on Johor’s economic growth while he reconsiders the weekend proposal.

“The state government can send me any proposal, but I will consider and peruse them thoroughly before coming to any decision,” he said.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was reported to have presented the state government’s findings regarding the proposed Saturday and Sunday reversion to Sultan Ibrahim on August 10.

The state government was first reported reviewing the state’s official rest days on June 14 following complaints from the public.

Sultan Ibrahim decreed the change of the state’s weekend rest days to Friday and Saturday from Saturday and Sunday in 2013.

Since January 1, 2014, Johor has observed Friday and Saturday as its official weekend.

The change, was in fact, a reversion to the state’s original weekend that was in effect since Johor’s days as an Unfederated Malay State.

Johor only switched to a Saturday and Sunday weekend in 1994.

Apart from Johor, only three other states — Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu — observe Friday and Saturday as official weekend rest days.