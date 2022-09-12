There are currently about 350 AirAsia Ride drivers on the road, a number which is expected to increase to 500 by next week, and gradually to 3,000 to 5,000 in the coming months. — Picture from Twitter/@airasia

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 12 — AirAsia Ride has spread its wings to Sabah, commencing operations with approximately 350 drivers in the state capital.

AirAsia Super App CEO Amanda Woo said that the e-hailing service was only available in Kota Kinabalu and Tawau at present but is in the process of expanding to other parts of the state, especially tourist hubs.

“One of the main groups of passengers will be incoming tourists. That is why we are aiming for tourist cities and towns in Sabah,” she said.

She said that another 500 people who had signed up to be drivers were being vetted.

There are currently about 350 AirAsia Ride drivers on the road, a number which is expected to increase to 500 by next week, and gradually to 3,000 to 5,000 in the coming months.

Woo said that today’s launch brought AirAsia Ride one step closer to its goal of servicing the whole of Malaysia by the end of this year.

“We would like to thank the state government of Sabah for its support throughout our expansion process in the state,” she said.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan said that he was happy with the company’s development as it creates more job opportunities for youths in the state.

“This is a very welcome development, as it not only creates a flourishing business environment in the state capital, but also provides many job opportunities in the ride-hailing sector for our Sabahan youths,” he said during the launch today.

Kitingan said that AirAsia had played a significant role in supporting Sabah’s tourism sector, especially after the border reopening, by relaunching several key international and local air routes.

Meanwhile, Woo said that e-hailing drivers with AirAsia Ride would earn 85 per cent of the net fares, which is higher than other e-hailing providers in the market, while being part of its unique fleet programme initiative.

“Through this initiative, aspiring drivers will be provided with the vehicles and training needed to obtain their PSV licence, monthly income from RM2,000 to RM4,000 with additional incentive up to RM4,000 monthly, e-hailing insurance, EPF, Socso and medical benefits.

“Drivers under AirAsia Ride who earn the rank of captain for three consecutive months can also look forward to unlimited AirAsia flights at 90 per cent off,” she said.

Among those who attended the launch today were regional CEO of AirAsia Ride Lim Chiew Shan and AirAsia Super App delivery head Lim Ben-Jie.

As part of the launch celebrations, AirAsia Ride will be giving out 10,000 free rides to everyone across Malaysia from now until September 18, 2022 with the promo code FREERIDE.

New users can also use the promo code ILOVEMY to save RM5 off their first ride.