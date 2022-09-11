KUCHING, Sept 11 — AirAsia X (AAX) welcomed flight D7220 from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur with 61 per cent load Friday after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

It marked the resumption of commercial flights between Australia and Malaysia and the twice-weekly flight to Auckland, New Zealand from Nov 7.

According to its statement, there are plans to gradually increase the service to daily by the first quarter of next year to meet strong pent-up demand.

AAX is also resuming direct services to Melbourne and Perth early November.

In celebration of ANZ service, AirAsia is offering great value fares from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur or Fly-Thru to other cities from A$239 (RM740) on Economy seats. Guests may choose Premium Flatbed from A$899 all-in* one way (*inclusive of taxes and fees). Terms and conditions apply. Travel period is between now and Oct 28, 2022.

The new service to/from Sydney is available for booking on ‘Flights’ icon on airasia Super App or via its website.

Australia remains a key market for the AAX Group. Thai AAX, the affiliate long haul sister airline of AAX, has also recently announced new direct flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Melbourne and Sydney for the very first time Dec 1 and 2, 2022. — Borneo Post