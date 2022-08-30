Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to the media during a press conference at the Kampung Batu MRT station June 16, 2022. - Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — An e-hailing company has been accused of operating without a valid licence after it failed to comply with criteria required for a permit, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

Wee alleged the company’s e-hailing application (app) would not display the e-Hailing Vehicle Permit of drivers or allow passengers to identify the drivers as ordered on their smartphone app, calling it a gross violation of necessary compliance to safety and security when using any e-hailing app.

The company involved has failed to renew its LPP which lapsed on July 14, 2022 as a result, the minister said.

“The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), which issues the LPP to e-hailing companies, had issued a show-cause letter to the company on August 18, 2022,” Wee noted without naming the company.

“An individual that operates an e-hailing service without a valid LPP is liable to a fine of not more than RM500,000 or jail of not more than three years or both if convicted,” he added.