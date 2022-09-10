Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa with Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (second right) while attending appointment of Chairman of the PEDi Sabah Zone 1 and 4 in Kota Kinabalu, September 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 10 — Telecommunications service providers (Telco) in this country were reminded today not to choose or split coverage areas among themselves but rather provide services equally in all areas.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this was important to ensure each and every resident have access to quality services despite subscribing to other Telco services.

The people will be the ones who will lose out if they have fewer options to choose from, he added. “If one Telco is already servicing a certain area, other Telcos do not want to come in and will look for other areas. We do not want this. All telcos must share the same responsibility and provide services in all areas,” he said.

He said this in his speech at a ceremony to present letters of appointment to 95 Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) chairmen here today. Annuar said that in order to realise this, Telco should make use of the latest telecommunication tower technologies that allow different Telco to provide services by only using one tower.

“One tower must have four Telco services, there is no need for these additional towers, the technology (now) allows even up to six (Telco services). All areas will have coverage, especially tourist areas,” he said.

He also wants Telcos to consider expanding their services on humanitarian grounds, such as to remote areas so that residents and security forces living there remain connected with their loved ones. Annuar said telecommunication and internet services today do not only involve connectivity but rather using the services in the best way to obtain their full benefits. — Bernama