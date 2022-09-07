PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil speaks during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 7, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 — PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil has said that the 15th general election (GE15) should not be held at the end of the year due to flood concerns.

Fahmi, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director, said the government should use the RM1 billion projected by the Election Commission (EC) for GE15 to fund flood preparations instead.

His comments came after Baling in Kedah was hit by flash floods yesterday.

“At a time when flash floods may occur at any time, is it appropriate for the money to be used for the purposes of a general election or should we solve the people’s problems because of what happened last night in Baling due to flash floods from Gunung Inas?

“Property damage will increase, I think, if this phenomenon continues until the end of the year. I am a little worried about the suitability of using the budget at a time when the people are really facing problems,” the Lembah Pantai MP told a press conference at PKR headquarters today.

Fahmi added that for PH, the focus is the problems faced by the people, such as the effects of flash floods, pandemics, and rising goods prices, which puts an enormous amount of pressure on them.

He said that the government still has its mandate until next year as the people are still struggling with these issues.

“I expect next year will be more suitable.

“When? We still have a lot of time. Parliament only needs to be dissolved no later than July 15, 2023 and GE15 must be held no later than 60 days after that, either September 14 or 15, 2023,” he said.

Today, national news agency Bernama reported that a total of 130 people from 37 families in Baling, Kedah have been housed in two temporary evacuation centres after two mukims in the district were hit by flash floods yesterday afternoon.

Baling civil defence force officer Faizol Ab Aziz said 96 victims from 31 families were accommodated at Dewan Terbuka Kampung Padang Empang, while 34 victims from six families were housed at Dewan Masjid Al Huda, Kampung Hangus.

This happened after several days of persistent rain in the area.

On July 4, a flood triggered by a water surge phenomenon affected 12 villages in Baling, including Kampung Iboi and Kampung Masjid Iboi.

Three people were killed in the incident, including a pregnant woman.