PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil speaks during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 7, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 — PKR will hit the road with its Rapat Mega Keadilan programme on September 11 to familiarise voters with its new leadership line-up ahead of the 15th general election.

Party information chief Fahmi Fadzil said the series of ceramah will begin in parliamentary constituencies won in the last general election before those elected representatives "betrayed" PKR in the infamous "Sheraton Move".

"It is important for me to stress this programme is to strengthen the party at the state and division level by focusing on parliamentary seats that were betrayed from the party.

"We see these seats as one of the Keadilan’s focus," he told a press conference at the party’s headquarters this morning, using its preferred name for PKR.

The first Rapat Mega Keadilan programme will be held at the Taman Melawati Night Market spot, next to the Melawati Mall, in Gombak.

The Gombak parliamentary seat is held by incumbent International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who was formerly PKR deputy president and walked out of the party to join other MPs from Bersatu in February 2020, effectively triggering the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

"We expected about 3,000 attendees for the programme.

"The schedule for subsequent Rapat Mega Keadilan will be released soon,” Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai MP, said.

Fahmi also told the news conference that the PH presidential council has not discussed any application from the Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) to join the coalition.

He said that there had not been any formal application from Muda to join PH, adding that he "just found out” about their intention through media reports.

"Perhaps the chief secretary of PH can provide further explanation," the PH information director said.

But he added that all decisions will have to come from the PH presidential council.

"Surely one of the main things for PH is that the PM candidate comes from PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim."

Fahmi said that for PH, the focus is to settle negotiations on which seats will be contested by each of its component parties.

"Seats contested but not won indirectly will remain with the party.

"The seat contested by Bersatu will be negotiated now. So any discussion about the entry of any party has not been discussed so far," he said.

Bersatu had been a PH component before the Sheraton Move. It has now teamed up with PAS and three other parties to form the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

In GE14, Bersatu contested in 52 out of 222 parliamentary seats under the PKR banner as the Registrar of Societies did not approve PH's bid to register as a coalition back then.

Fahmi expects PH's seat negotiations will be completed in one or two months.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman claimed yesterday that his party has started preliminary discussions with PH on becoming a coalition member.

The Muar MP said Muda intends to contest in 15 parliamentary seats in GE15.