KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak remains Pekan MP even as he serves time at Kajang Prison after being found guilty of stealing RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said the disgraced former prime minister’s status remains unchanged as Najib has formally filed for a pardon on September 2, well within the 14-day time frame allowed following his conviction.

“This means the status of Yang Berhormat Dato’ Sri Mohd Najib bin Tun Abdul Razak as Pekan Member of Parliament is unchanged at this time and will only be finalised once the petition for a pardon is settled,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

