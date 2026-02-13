KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The prosecution has withdrawn its appeal against the acquittal of the late Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail, founder of Big Blue Taxi Premium Services, on charges of cheating a company director over a cleaning contract at the KLCC building seven years ago.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Wahidah Mohamad informed High Court Judge Nurulhuda Nur’ain Mohamad Nor that the prosecution was withdrawing the appeal following Shamsubahrin’s death at the age of 60 on February 11.

“Since the respondent’s death has been formally notified with a death certificate from Kuala Lumpur Hospital, the prosecution sees no point in proceeding with the appeal. Accordingly, the appeal is withdrawn,” said Anis Wahidah.

Shamsubahrin’s lawyers, Mohd Baharuddin Ahmad Kassim and Zulkifli Awang, told the court that their client passed away at 1.32pm on February 11 due to colon cancer.

Judge Nurulhuda Nur’ain subsequently struck out the appeal.

On June 7, 2024, Sessions Court Judge Azrul Darus acquitted and discharged Shamsubahrin after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

On February 9, 2022, Shamsubahrin pleaded not guilty to charges of cheating, which alleged that he had misled a director of Innoseven Sdn Bhd into believing he could secure a cleaning contract for the KLCC building on the company’s behalf.

As a result, the man had allegedly handed over a Maybank cheque for the sum of RM750,000 as a reward to the accused at a law firm in Pantai Dalam, Brickfields, on May 24, 2019.

He was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, caning, and a possible fine upon conviction. — Bernama