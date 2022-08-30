Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a special briefing with divisional committee members and leaders at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre August 27, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has filed a police report to initiate investigations against Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, accusing the Umno president of intentionally insulting the country’s top institutions last Saturday.

Amanah mobilisation bureau director Mohd Sany Hamzan claimed Zahid made the insulting remarks against the judiciary, the Attorney General's Chambers, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during a party briefing in the Merdeka Hall at the World Trade Centre here, Sinar Harian reported today.

“In his speech, Ahmad Zahid insulted the courts, AGC, MACC and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong following the sentencing of Datuk Seri Najib Razak's case,” Mohd Sany was quoted as saying.

He also claimed that copies of Zahid’s written speech as well as videos of the latter making the alleged insults had gone viral on social media.

The complaint was filed at the Dang Wangi district police station.

The Malay daily reported Assistant Commissioner Noor Delhan Yahaya saying the complaint will be forwarded to Bukit Aman’s classified investigation unit and adding that it will be investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Zahid, who heads the country’s largest political party, called its grassroots leaders for a special briefing in which he delivered a tearful speech following the Tuesday jailing of his predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was found guilty of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sn Bhd.

The Umno president who is also standing trial for a slew of corruption charges called on party members to back any royal pardon petition for Najib.