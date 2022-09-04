Visitors are seen attending the Kedah Malaysian Family Aspiration tour at Stadium Darul Aman, Alor Setar September 2, 2022. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 4 — The Kedah chapter of the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour, which took place at Stadium Darul Aman, made history when it attracted over 100,000 visitors throughout the three days of the event starting last Friday.

According to a statement from the AKM Programme Secretariat, it was the highest attendance recorded throughout the AKM Tour series after Johor, Perlis, Sabah, Terengganu, Perak, Kelantan, Sarawak and Selangor.

“A total of 27 service counters participated in this AKM series which involved various ministries, agencies and state governments, and 12 mobile service counters, including the National Registration Department.

“Besides direct face-to-face services, visitors also get to enjoy various interesting and beneficial programmes,” the statement read.

It added that AKM, through the Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival, cooperated with 35 companies offering more than 4,000 job vacancies.

As a result, a total of 1,300 participants were called to attend an interview, of which 607 people or 46.7 per cent, made it to the final stage.

The Kedah AKM Tour also saw the participation of 80 small and medium industry entrepreneurs, 60 stalls under the Rural Development Ministry’s Rural Entrepreneurs Pavilion and various other businesses that recorded RM8.8 million in sales as of the second day of the event yesterday.

“This tour series will continue throughout the country with the same service segment to meet the needs of the people and help them appreciate the aspirations of Keluarga Malaysia, which emphasises three core values, namely inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude,” said the secretariat.

The AKM Tour is part of the government’s efforts to contribute to the people by focusing on direct services while protecting the well-being and interests of Keluarga Malaysia.

The AKM Tour, inspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, is a continuation of the successful organisation of the 100-Day AKM programme at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Dec 9 to 12 last year. — Bernama