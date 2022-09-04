Bedah Alih Osman, 58, from the Temiar Orang Asli tribe shows sweet potatoes and cassava prepared in bamboo to visitors attending the Kedah Malaysian Family Aspiration tour at the grounds of Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar September 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 4 — Many visitors to the Kedah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM) Roadshow have taken the opportunity to experience first-hand the unique culture of the Orang Asli communities that is currently being showcased at a booth at the event.

Retired teacher, Halijah Hussin, 65, was especially attracted to their cuisine, which is usually prepared in bamboo, and said that it was the first time she had ever had the chance to understand their culture better.

Bedah Alih Osman, 58, from the Temiar Orang Asli tribe shows fish and cassava prepared in bamboo to visitors attending the Kedah Malaysian Family Aspiration tour at the grounds of Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar September 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

“Their food is so delicious, especially the sweet potatoes baked in the bamboo... it’s my first time tasting this, it’s totally different from the way we prepare it, boiled or fried. I really was excited seeing it, and they also have such beautiful handicraft,” she told Bernama at the grounds of Darul Aman Stadium here today.

Fellow visitor, Nor Syuhada Omar, 29, from Pendang, said she was attracted to the cooking demonstration using bamboo conducted at the exhibition booth showcasing the Semai and Temiar tribes.

Aju Alang, 42, from the Temiar Orang Asli tribe speaks to visitors during the Kedah Malaysian Family Aspiration tour at the grounds of Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar September 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

“It’s the first time I’ve seen them in person, so it’s fun, we should celebrate such differences as we get a chance to taste other types of food,” she said.

Meanwhile, Perak and Kedah Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) assistant officer Ridhuan Dan said the booth was well-received by visitors throughout the three-day roadshow.

“Thank you, people of Kedah, for welcoming our efforts in bringing the Orang Asli, especially the Temiar and Semai tribes from Perak, on this roadshow,” he said.

In addition to cooking demonstrations, they also held other activities, including ritual dance performances, weaving demonstrations, sale of handicraft at the booth, along with a traditional house exhibit, which will be handed to the Kedah Stadium Corporation. — Bernama