Visitors are seen at the health camp organised in conjunction with the Kedah Malaysian Family Aspiration (AKM) tour at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar September 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 4 — Generally, people fear going for medical tests at a clinic or hospital.

However, visitors to the health camp organised in conjunction with the Kedah Malaysian Family Aspiration (AKM) tour at the Darul Aman Stadium, managed to overcome such fear and anxiety after gathering information about healthcare and signing up for the screenings on offer.

Kedah State Health Department education officer Nurul Wahida Osman, said about 10 booths were set up at the camp to provide medical screening and consultation since the AKM kicked off last Friday.

She added that for the past two days, over 10,000 visitors attended the camp to undergo various health screenings which included checking their blood pressure and blood sugar levels, mental health condition and exposure to carbon monoxide for smokers.

“Most popular among visitors is the 1,000-step challenge booth where those who managed to complete 1,000 steps receive a gift. The reason we chose to organise this challenge is to encourage the public to lead an active lifestyle,” she told Bernama today.

In addition, she said over 50 visitors participated in the blood donation drive run by a mobile unit, thus helping to increase supply of blood which has been depleting in the state.

“Visitors also took advantage of the dental health check to ensure their teeth and gums are clean and healthy,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rosbi Abdul Majid, 52, of Sungai Petani, said his last health check was four years ago, and he had stopped going due to fear and anxiety.

“I came to have my blood pressure and blood sugar levels checked, thankfully for now I am in good health,” he said.

Another visitor, Rashidi Ismail, 70, from Alor Setar said he took advantage of the screening because he has high blood pressure and diabetes.

“People should not be afraid of health checks because it is good for us to know our health problems so that we can seek early treatment,” he said.

The three-day AKM tour which ends today, is the ninth edition after Johor, Perlis, Sabah, Terengganu, Perak, Kelantan, Sarawak and Selangor. — Bernama