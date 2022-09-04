Haniza Abdullah, 52, shows her range of ice cream that includes the Musang King durian ice cream during the Kedah Malaysian Family Aspiration tour at the grounds of Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar September 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 4 — Musang King durian ice cream, a product by an entrepreneur from the Kedah Regional Development Board (Keda), has proven to be a popular sweet treat among visitors to the Kedah edition of the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour.

Haniza Abdullah, 52, who has been selling ‘Kimboo Ice Cream’ for the past two years here in the state, said her products contained no preservatives and colouring, adding that she only used high-quality ingredients.

Regarding her participation in the Kedah AKM Tour, Haniza said she had generated almost RM3,000 in sales over the past two days despite the occasional rain in the area.

“Besides the Musang King flavour, we also sell other flavours like the D24 durians, chocolate, strawberry, Oreo, sour plum, dragon fruit, kiwi, mocha, cappuccino and corn.

“The ice creams are sold at between RM1.50 and RM10, depending on the type and the cost of raw materials used... we take particular care about quality because we prepare it (the ice cream) the way we want to eat it,” she told Bernama here today.

Elaborating, Haniza said apart from selling and distributing Kimboo Ice Cream in Kedah, she also provides ‘cash on delivery’ services in several states, including Perak and Penang.

Based at the Bazar Mara Bukit Jenun, Pendang, she also participated in the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-Tourism (MAHA) Exhibition 2022 at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) last month.

She said Keda also contributed to the success of her business by providing an ice cream machine that can produce 160 popsicles in 30 minutes.

The three-day Kedah AKM Tour ends today. This is the ninth edition after Johor, Perlis, Sabah, Terengganu, Perak, Kelantan, Sarawak and Selangor.

The AKM tour aims at helping people to get direct information about the government’s assistance and planning. — Bernama