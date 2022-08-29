Police have confirmed that Nur Awliya Delisha Mohd Khairul, a 10-month-old baby girl who was found unconscious at her babysitter’s house in Section 17 on August 19 died at the Shah Alam Hospital three days later. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Aug 29 — Police have confirmed that Nur Awliya Delisha Mohd Khairul, a 10-month-old baby girl who was found unconscious at her babysitter’s house in Section 17 on August 19 died at the Shah Alam Hospital three days later.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said police received a report from the victim’s 33-year-old father at 8pm on August 19.

He said the victim’s parents went to the babysitter’s home at about 4pm on the same day after the 36-year-old woman told them that their baby was unconscious.

They brought their child to a private hospital in Section 19 where a doctor’s examination found bruises on her forehead, he said, adding that the doctor also suspected that the victim suffered bleeding in the brain.

Mohd Iqbal said the pregnant babysitter is also taking care of seven other children aged between three months and four years old at the house without assistance.

“Further investigation is still underway and the case is classified under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said.

Mohd Iqbal advised the public not to make speculations and to channel any information regarding the incident to the investigating officer, Inspector Roshaza at 011-39865668. — Bernama