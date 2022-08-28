The Malaysian Armed Forces contingent is pictured taking part in the rehearsal for the 65th Merdeka Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur, August 28, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Preparations for the 2022 National Day celebration at Dataran Merdeka here on Wednesday are almost complete, with participating contingents showing a high level of readiness for the parade.

Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said the organisers had tied up some loose ends after conducting a post-mortem on the first rehearsal yesterday.

"I could see that the second rehearsal today is better than yesterday’s, as the contingents were in high spirits. But today there will be another post-mortem, for we can do better in terms of timing because we were four minutes late. Maybe some contingents were not fully prepared yet.

"Preparations at the venue are almost done, with only the installation of the LED screen yet to be completed. We hope the display will be put up at tomorrow’s dress rehearsal,” he told reporters after watching the second rehearsal.

After a two-year lapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Day main celebration themed 'Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama’ will be back on Aug 31, with some 50,000 people expected to converge at the historic square beginning 7am.

Among the highlights is the arrival of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on a horse-drawn carriage from Menara DBKL. — Bernama