Part of the school students' performance during the rehearsal session in conjunction with the 2022 National Day celebration at Dataran Merdeka, August 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — After more than two years, members of Keluarga Malaysia can finally commemorate the National Day in a large-scale, physical celebration at Dataran Merdeka on Aug 31.

Many must have yearned for the festive atmosphere of past National Day celebrations and looked forward to once again witnessing the colourful parade mounted by various contingents, featuring floats in themed decorations, and national and military assets in addition to musical performances that are lined up to revitalise the spirit of independence.

After missing the participation of members of the public for two years, the country’s National Day celebration promises several surprises which include the involvement of a large number of contingents and assets to entertain about 50,000 visitors expected to throng Dataran Merdeka this Wednesday.

According to Cultural Arts Development Division, National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) director Rosnan Nordin, the division was entrusted with the responsibility to organise the national event and that spectators can expect a whole different approach in terms of the content compared to last year’s modest celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said JKKN and all the relevant agencies will ensure that the event can express the message behind this year’s theme, #KeluargaMalaysia Teguh Bersama (Keluarga Malaysia - Standing Strong Together) as well as reflect the Keluarga Malaysia spirit.

"For this year’s event we will bring a variety of different, out-of-the-box and unique elements so that the spirit of independence can be expressed and felt by the people, whether they celebrate the event at Dataran Merdeka or in their living room watching the television," he told Bernama.

The Aug 31 parade will begin with the arrival of the country’s leaders, who will witness the entrance of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Riíayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah in the Royal carriage.

The Jalur Gemilang fly-past and the 14-gun salute, which is among the National Day celebration tradition will follow.

Rosnan said the number of contingents who will march past has increased this year, involving ministries, uniformed units and the private sectors, bringing the number of participants to 16,000.

The parade segment will be led by bearers of a gigantic Jalur Gemilang, followed by 1,000 participants carrying the Jalur Gemilang and state flags and contingents from 27 ministries.

Bikers of high-powered motorcycles will also march past, followed by the Orang Asal (indigenous people) contingent, national athletes and local figures as well as celebrities on board of vintage cars, accompanied by the marching band.

Besides that, contingents from the private sector and government-linked companies will march past on decorated floats and among the star attraction is a replica of the MEASAT satellite.

Rosnan said, nearly 200 units of the country’s defence assets will be showcased, adding that the assets are equipped with special cameras to allow the audience to see the condition inside the vehicles.

He said the Royal Malaysian Navy will showcase its assets and the expertise of its officers in handling the assets, and many more surprises.

Besides that, Malaysians will be entertained by the human formation performance as well as a show by local artistes such as Aina Abdul, Alif Satar and Amir Masdi.

Members of Keluarga Malaysia are advised to come early to Dataran Merdeka and bring the Jalur Gemilang with them to enliven the National Day 2022 parade. — Bernama