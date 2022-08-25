KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — About 50,000 visitors are expected to flock to Dataran Merdeka on August 31 to witness the 65th National Day celebration.

Ministry of Communications and Multimedia secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said visitors could not wait to witness the historic moments after two years of the country not holding the celebration on a large scale due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This year, visitors who are looking forward to this National Day celebration will definitely feel different when they come here because we are having it on a large scale,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting the preparations for the 65th National Day celebration at Dataran Merdeka here today.

Mohammad added that the event this time would also feature the RTM Orchestra which comprises 65 musicians, while all 27 ministries would also take part in the parade. — Bernama