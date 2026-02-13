KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki today said he has nothing to hide regarding his shareholdings and is open to scrutiny.

He stressed that all financial and asset declarations had been made in line with public service regulations and through the prescribed official channels.

“I have nothing to hide. All financial and asset declarations have been made in line with the prevailing public service regulations and through the prescribed official channels, as required of every civil servant.

“I wish to emphasise that I am fully open to being investigated by any independent committee established by the government to specifically examine matters relating to my shareholdings.

“I welcome any process that is transparent, independent and objective, one that determines the facts based on evidence and adheres to the principles of justice and the rule of law,” he said in a statement.

Azam said such an approach was vital not only to uphold his personal integrity but also to maintain public confidence in MACC as an institution. He added that accountability should apply to all without exception and must not be selective or seasonal.

He noted that MACC consistently takes note of every report and complaint submitted by any party, including non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and assesses all information in accordance with the law and facts established through proper investigative processes.

“No one is above the law, and no one should be judged solely on perception or media narratives,” he said.

Azam reiterated his commitment to transparency, accountability and the rule of law, adding that he would continue to cooperate fully with any legitimate mechanism properly established to examine the matter.

“I am confident that the truth will prevail through a fair and independent process,” he said.