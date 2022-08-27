Minister of Communications and Multimedia who is also the chairman of the National Day and Malaysia Day 2022 main committee, Tan Sri Annuar Musa (second right) attends the National Day 2022 celebration parade at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, August 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Cabinet yesterday agreed that the existing Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998 (Act 589) be amended to provide stronger legal provisions to face cyber security threats.

Communication and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the proposed amendments were tabled by him to the Cabinet yesterday and had been agreed upon.

“Hopefully in the next Parliament sitting, we can table the amendments of both acts. Among other things that the amendments hope to look into possibilities of strengthening and having sufficient provisions to implement the cyber security aspect,” he said.

He told reporters after launching Axiata Cyber Fusion Center in conjunction with Celcom Business Tech Week Showcase 2022 at its headquarters here today.

Annuar said the amendments are crucial as the country’s telecommunication ecosystem is facing threats of online frauds and hacking by irresponsible individuals. — Bernama