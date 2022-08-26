Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at UDA’s USHAniaga Keluarga Malaysia carnival at Odeon Walk, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur, August 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — It is normal to table the country’s Budget earlier than scheduled, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“It is normal. Even during the time of Pak Lah (Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi), it was held in September,” he told reporters after launching the USHAniaga Keluarga Malaysia programme here today.

He said when asked on reports that Budget 2023 would be tabled earlier on October 7.

According to Dewan Rakyat’s calendar, Budget 2023 is scheduled on October 28.

Asked about the date of the Budget, Ismail Sabri said it would be announced by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. Earlier, several media reported that Budget 2023 will be tabled earlier on October 7.

The report also mentioned that the 15th general election (GE15) will be held after tabling the Budget. — Bernama