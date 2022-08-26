Tengku Zafrul had early this month denied rumours that the date for tabling Budget 2023 will be earlier than scheduled. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Budget 2023, initially scheduled to be tabled on October 28, has now been brought forward to October 7.

The Star reported that the decision on the matter was conveyed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when the Cabinet met today and that Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz will be presenting the budget at the start of the next Parliament sitting on October 3.

Tengku Zafrul had early this month denied rumours that the date for tabling Budget 2023 will be earlier than scheduled.

The Star reported Tengku Zafrul as saying that Budget 2023 will be tabled according to the Parliament's calendar on October 28.

"It’s just mere rumours, according to my knowledge, it's still the same as the Parliament calendar on October 28.

"So far in the calendar, it's still October 28,” he was quoted as saying.

Previously, it was reported that expediting the tabling of Budget 2023 would signal that the next general election (GE15) will come up next.

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had said that the 15th general election (GE15) is unlikely to be held before the tabling of the national budget due to a fracture between political parties at the government’s side.