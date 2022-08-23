Vehicle ferrying former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen leaving the Federal Court in Putrajaya August 23, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The leaked document relating to a judgment on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s appeals published on fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin’s website is a mere working draft for judgment in three of his appeals which was not finalised, the Federal Court’s Chief Registrar said today.

In a statement, Hasbi Hasan said that the actual judgment, which was meted out against the convicted former prime minister, was only delivered at approximately 4pm today and that a police report has been lodged to investigate the leak.

The 15-page document was published on the Malaysia Today portal run by Raja Petra, titled; “Najib Razak’s SRC Appeal: THE JUDGEMENT”.

“This office found that the judgment which was published in the portal is a working draft of the judgment in three appeals on the case of Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Razak vs public prosecutor which was leaked to the media.

“This office confirms that the working draft of the judgment which was leaked is a working draft that had not been finalised,” Hasbi said, adding that the leaked document was also altered.

“This act is a deliberate action to smear the integrity of the operation of the court and the administration of justice. An internal investigation has already taken place and a police report was made. This office insists that the judiciary will not be disturbed by actions which are in violation of the law and which are irresponsible, to affect the integrity of the nation’s judiciary.

Earlier today, disgraced former prime minister failed in his final appeal against the High Court’s guilty conviction over the SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption case, as hundreds of Umno supporters bussed in from Pekan to the Palace of Justice lamented the decision.

He has been sentenced to 12 years’ jail and a fine of RM210 million.

The decision marks a historic moment for Malaysian politics as the country will witness for the first time a former prime minister head to jail.